UrduPoint.com

'Winning Time' Relives The LA Lakers' Showtime Era

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2022 | 08:40 AM

'Winning Time' relives the LA Lakers' Showtime era

New York, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :On the heels of the success of a smash docuseries on the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, an HBO drama based on the flashy 1980s Los Angeles Lakers is tipping off Sunday.

Across 10 episodes "Winning Time" revisits the Showtime era of the famous California franchise following its 1979 takeover by Jerry Buss -- a colorful businessman played by John C. Reilly -- who aimed to make basketball a spectacle on and off the court.

The period saw the Lakers bring home five titles across nine NBA finals appearances, the reign of purple and gold that endured until 1991 when Magic Johnson announced he had tested positive for HIV and would retire (he made two comebacks following the abrupt announcement.) Adam McKay -- the American film director behind "Don't Look Up," "The Big Short" and HBO's smash series "Succession" -- co-produced the series, bringing together a cast that includes established talents like Adrien Brody along with upstarts Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes, who play Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The creative team has pulled out all the stops to broaden the new series' appeal beyond established basketball fans, keeping sports sequences to a minimum.

The series aims above all to portray the transformation of the once-mediocre Lakers into an entertainment machine that captured the glitz of their hometown LA.

"The NBA realized that you're not just selling basketball," said Jeff Pearlman, whose book entitled "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s" inspired the television rendition.

Pearlman told AFP that megastar Jordan was "lucky" to rise with the Bulls when he did, because at that point "the league was at a different level." "And it was at that level because of Magic, you know, and the Lakers and Larry Bird and the Celtics." "Winning Time" takes full advantage of the era's eclectic roster.

Alongside the rookie Johnson -- whose energy in the locker room and sexual exploits outside it feature prominently in the show -- there is introvert Abdul-Jabbar, a civil rights activist and convert to islam.

There's also Buss, both a boss and a visionary, and coach Jack McKinney, who nurtures an obsession with keeping the game in perpetual motion before the arrival of Pat Riley.

Brody plays the latter with the slicked-back hairdo that inspired the coach's friend Michael Douglas when the actor played Gordon Gekko in "Wall Street." Following the global success of April 2020's docuseries "The Last Dance" on Jordan -- which was broadcast on ESPN domestically and Netflix for international fans, during the height of Covid-19 triggered rules to stay home -- projects on the Lakers are aplenty.

Along with "Winning Time," Apple tv starting April 22 will broadcast a four-episode documentary on Johnson, called "They Call Me Magic." Hulu, a subsidiary of Disney, is also planning a docuseries retracing the franchise's last four decades, a project in partnership with its current owner Jeanie Buss, the daughter of Jerry Buss.

Streaming platforms are in fierce competition for sports-related content, though media analyst John Cassillo says the strategy being taken with the Lakers won't necessarily work for all teams.

"The 1980s Showtime-era Lakers are the sort of team that could thrive with this scripted treatment because of the intriguing personalities involved, the fame surrounding those teams, and having Los Angeles itself as a backdrop," he said.

He also said the NBA's "emphasis on marketing individuals" makes "better TV" that most other sports would.

But still, "streaming has yet to go all-in on sports," he said. "We may just be scratching the surface on how much sports content streaming can produce."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sports Los Angeles Douglas Quincy Hughes Chicago Adrien Brody April May Sunday 2020 Apple Gold Media TV All Coach Netflix Court

Recent Stories

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

8 hours ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

8 hours ago
 Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat ..

Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries

8 hours ago
 European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

9 hours ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

9 hours ago
 Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day runn ..

Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>