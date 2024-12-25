Open Menu

Winter Coaching Camp Continued In NawabShah

Muhammad Rameez Published December 25, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah

Winter Sports Coaching Camp continued on the third consecutive day by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Sindh at Bilawal Sports Complex and Askari Hockey Stadium

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Winter sports Coaching Camp continued on the third consecutive day by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Sindh at Bilawal Sports Complex and Askari Hockey Stadium.

The coaches continued the best training of the players while the players followed the instructions of the coaches with hard work and dedication.

District Sports Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Rahim Rajput visited all the campuses and met the coaches and players.

Speaking on the occasion, District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput said that the players are lucky that the best coaches are providing training with great effort.

The players should benefit from their coaching and master their game and make the city, province and country famous.

The coaches and players expressed their satisfaction over the facilities provided by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Sindh and thanked the District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput.

APP/rzq-nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Sports Martyrs Shaheed All From Best

Recent Stories

The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanc ..

The Foreign Office's clear response to the US sanctions on the ballistic missile ..

24 minutes ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition o ..

DCD Abu Dhabi announces winners of third edition of ‘Wyakom’ community initi ..

25 minutes ago
 'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advanci ..

'Enemy is next door': DR Congo town dreads advancing rebels

5 minutes ago
 Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah

Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah

5 minutes ago
 Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework sp ..

Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles

55 minutes ago
 Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions ..

Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup with convincing win

53 minutes ago
ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to com ..

ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Air ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing ..

RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3

Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report ..

Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports