Winter Coaching Camp Continued In NawabShah
Muhammad Rameez Published December 25, 2024 | 09:35 PM
NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Winter sports Coaching Camp continued on the third consecutive day by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Sindh at Bilawal Sports Complex and Askari Hockey Stadium.
The coaches continued the best training of the players while the players followed the instructions of the coaches with hard work and dedication.
District Sports Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Rahim Rajput visited all the campuses and met the coaches and players.
Speaking on the occasion, District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput said that the players are lucky that the best coaches are providing training with great effort.
The players should benefit from their coaching and master their game and make the city, province and country famous.
The coaches and players expressed their satisfaction over the facilities provided by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Sindh and thanked the District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput.
APP/rzq-nsm
