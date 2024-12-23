Open Menu

Winter Coaching Camp Inaugurated At District Sports Board Hyderabad

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Winter coaching camp inaugurated at District Sports Board Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) On the directives of Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, a week-long winter coaching camp was inaugurated here at Niaz Stadium on Monday.

Parliamentary Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs and Member Provincial Assembly Saima Agha was the chief guest on the occasion.

Talking to media, Advocate Saima Agha said that Sindh Sports board was organizing winter coaching camps in every district of Sindh to motivate innocent children to indulge in healthy activities instead of practicing unhealthy acts which could be harmful for their parents.

She said that there was no dearth of talent in Sindh’s children who have proved their mettle in recently organized Quid-eAzam games by securing 17 medals collectively.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Ms. Mariyum keeryo said that the winter coaching camp was being organized by the Sindh Government to provide healthy sports activities to the to keep them away from social evils.

She said that various games would be played in this winter coaching camp including Football, Gymnastic, Skating, Boxing and recreational activities.

She urged the parents to register their children irrespective of their age so that they could avail such good opportunity.

Related Topics

Sindh Football Sports Provincial Assembly Media From Government Boxing

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador

45 minutes ago
 FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Person ..

FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..

60 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..

1 hour ago
 World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai Internat ..

World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honh ..

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

2 hours ago
 UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insur ..

UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers

2 hours ago
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on ..

Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?

2 hours ago
 UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelera ..

UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action

2 hours ago
 EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

2 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club

2 hours ago
 UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festi ..

UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports