Winter coaching camp inaugurated at District Sports Board Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) On the directives of Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, a week-long winter coaching camp was inaugurated here at Niaz Stadium on Monday.

Parliamentary Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs and Member Provincial Assembly Saima Agha was the chief guest on the occasion.

Talking to media, Advocate Saima Agha said that Sindh Sports board was organizing winter coaching camps in every district of Sindh to motivate innocent children to indulge in healthy activities instead of practicing unhealthy acts which could be harmful for their parents.

She said that there was no dearth of talent in Sindh’s children who have proved their mettle in recently organized Quid-eAzam games by securing 17 medals collectively.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Ms. Mariyum keeryo said that the winter coaching camp was being organized by the Sindh Government to provide healthy sports activities to the to keep them away from social evils.

She said that various games would be played in this winter coaching camp including Football, Gymnastic, Skating, Boxing and recreational activities.

She urged the parents to register their children irrespective of their age so that they could avail such good opportunity.