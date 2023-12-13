Open Menu

Winter Hockey Coaching Camp To Start From Dec 15

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Winter Hockey coaching camp to start from Dec 15

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A winter Hockey coaching camp for Boys and girls will be organized by District Hockey Association Hyderabad in collaboration with Rizwan Tanvir hockey academy in Aastro Of hockey ground of Board stadium from 15 December

Sharing details about winter coaching camp, president District hockey association Iftekhar u din said that the purpose of organizing winter camp was to strengthen the hockey game at grossroots level.

Meanwhile Secretary Rizwan announced that all male/female students of Government and Private Schools could get registration for winter camp.

Interested students have been asked to contact camp Incharge Rizwan Mughal and Hamad Rizwan at Hockey ground of board stadium Latifabad unit 6 from 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Hockey Hyderabad All From Government

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

3 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

4 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

4 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

4 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

4 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports