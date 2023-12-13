Winter Hockey coaching camp to start from Dec 15

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A winter Hockey coaching camp for Boys and girls will be organized by District Hockey Association Hyderabad in collaboration with Rizwan Tanvir hockey academy in Aastro Of hockey ground of Board stadium from 15 December

Sharing details about winter coaching camp, president District hockey association Iftekhar u din said that the purpose of organizing winter camp was to strengthen the hockey game at grossroots level.

Meanwhile Secretary Rizwan announced that all male/female students of Government and Private Schools could get registration for winter camp.

Interested students have been asked to contact camp Incharge Rizwan Mughal and Hamad Rizwan at Hockey ground of board stadium Latifabad unit 6 from 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

APP/nsm