UrduPoint.com

Winter Olympic Champion Su Yiming Eyes On Grand Slam

Muhammad Rameez Published April 14, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Winter Olympic champion Su Yiming eyes on Grand Slam

Beijing Winter Olympic champion Su Yiming set his next goal of his snowboard career on Grand Slam, the new Chinese sports idol said on Wednesday at a winter sports activity held at the Big Air Shougang and the Beijing Winter Olympic Park

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Beijing Winter Olympic champion Su Yiming set his next goal of his snowboard career on Grand Slam, the new Chinese sports idol said on Wednesday at a winter sports activity held at the Big Air Shougang and the Beijing Winter Olympic Park.

Su, who clinched a silver in slopestyle and the gold medal in Big Air at Beijing 2022, said, "I wish I could win the Grand Slam and hear the national anthem in more events." The Chinese won a World Cup title in the United States in 2021.

The 18-year-old snowboarding prodigy considers the Big Air Shougang, where he won his first Winter Olympic gold medal, as a "blessed place".

"Three years ago, I competed in my first World Cup here. At that time, I had the goal to get the best result in Beijing," he said.

"Hard work pays off," Su said. "When I decided to become a professional, I knew I would be a long way to be the top athlete in the world, but I was always working hard."Many young people regard Su as a role model after his overnight success at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Su noticed teenagers' enthusiasm for winter sports and hoped that his experience would inspire them.

Su gave them this advice: "Find what you're passionate about, believe in yourself, and give it your all. One day, your dream will come true."

Related Topics

World Sports China Young Beijing United States Gold Silver Olympics All Best Top

Recent Stories

Imran pleads for NRO in Peshawar public show: Ikht ..

Imran pleads for NRO in Peshawar public show: Ikhtiyar Wali

10 minutes ago
 Chinese automobile company sets up local manufactu ..

Chinese automobile company sets up local manufacturing unit

16 minutes ago
 Rwanda to host asylum-seekers, migrants to UK: gov ..

Rwanda to host asylum-seekers, migrants to UK: govt

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and University of Dubai graduate 6th ..

Dubai Customs and University of Dubai graduate 6th batch of Customs Leadership P ..

47 minutes ago
 Turkey Joining Sanctions Against Russia Unrealisti ..

Turkey Joining Sanctions Against Russia Unrealistic - Foreign Minister

18 minutes ago
 China records 3, 020 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

China records 3, 020 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.