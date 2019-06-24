UrduPoint.com
Winter Olympics 2026 To Be Held In Italy's Milan, Cortina D'Ampezzo - IOC

Zeeshan Mehtab 26 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:43 PM

The Olympic Winter Games 2026 will be held in Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, this was announced at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session held in Lausanne, Switzerland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Olympic Winter Games 2026 will be held in Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, this was announced at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"Congratulations to Milan-Cortina.

We can look forward to outstanding and sustainable Olympic Winter Games in a traditional winter sports country... The Olympic Winter Games Milan-Cortina 2026 will feature iconic venues and beautiful settings, combining the attractions of a modern European metropolis with a classic Alpine environment," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

