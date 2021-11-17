Winter Olympics Not Discussed During Biden-Xi Virtual Summit - White House

The issue of the boycott of the upcoming Olympic Games was not discussed during the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, White House deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, media reported that US officials, including Biden, will not attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing set to be held in February.

"That (Olympics) was not a part of their conversation," Bates said.

The media reports said citing US officials that the move is part of the US government's planned diplomatic boycott as a response to the alleged human rights abuses perpetuated by the Chinese government.