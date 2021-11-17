UrduPoint.com

Winter Olympics Not Discussed During Biden-Xi Virtual Summit - White House

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:08 AM

Winter Olympics Not Discussed During Biden-Xi Virtual Summit - White House

The issue of the boycott of the upcoming Olympic Games was not discussed during the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, White House deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The issue of the boycott of the upcoming Olympic Games was not discussed during the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, White House deputy spokesperson Andrew Bates said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that US officials, including Biden, will not attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing set to be held in February.

"That (Olympics) was not a part of their conversation," Bates said.

The media reports said citing US officials that the move is part of the US government's planned diplomatic boycott as a response to the alleged human rights abuses perpetuated by the Chinese government.

Related Topics

China White House Beijing February Olympics Media Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2021

25 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Toler ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches the &#039;Global Tolerance Alliance&#039; and opens ..

40 minutes ago
 Russia Anti-Satellite Missile Test Shows Disregard ..

Russia Anti-Satellite Missile Test Shows Disregard for Security in Space - White ..

1 minute ago
 Study explains effect of pandemic-related drop in ..

Study explains effect of pandemic-related drop in emissions

1 minute ago
 NACTA announces national poster contest results

NACTA announces national poster contest results

1 minute ago
 UAE pioneering endeavours in climate action are im ..

UAE pioneering endeavours in climate action are impressive: Director-General of ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.