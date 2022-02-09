UrduPoint.com

Winter Snow Sports Festival In Kalam From 11

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Winter Snow Sports Festival in Kalam from 11

The three-day Winter Snow Festival will be commencing from February 11-13, 2022 with visitors and tourists taking part in multiple snow games, musical shows besides highlighting handicraft of Malakand Division

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The three-day Winter Snow Festival will be commencing from February 11-13, 2022 with visitors and tourists taking part in multiple snow games, musical shows besides highlighting handicraft of Malakand Division.

In this connection a meeting was held to review all arrangements for the Kalam Snow-Sports Festival. Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Khan presided over the meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner Office Swat Junaid Khan to review the arrangements for Kalam Snow and Sports Festival. Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Riaz Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahrain Hidayatullah, Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan and other officers of the department and area elders were present on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by officials of district administration and sports and culture department. The Kalam Festival would run from February 11 to 13.

The festival will feature winter sports competitions as well as regional culture, and music performances. The festival would also feature stalls of a variety of handicrafts, including a variety of food.

Every evening the festival will end with music night performances while colorful programs are also part of the festival to highlight the regional culture.

A special literary session has also been arranged in the festival in which poets will participate. Special arrangements have been made for families and children at the festival, including a play area for children.

Related Topics

Snow Sports Music Swat Bahrain Malakand Junaid Khan February All From

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killi ..

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killing Three Palestinians in Nablu ..

41 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi arranges special ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi arranges special lecture by renowned visual art ..

57 minutes ago
 Swiss envoy calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF personne ..

Swiss envoy calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF personnel professionalism

1 minute ago
 Lithuanian President Praises Germany for Deploying ..

Lithuanian President Praises Germany for Deploying 350 Extra Troops

1 minute ago
 Lahore Police retrieve expat's house

Lahore Police retrieve expat's house

1 minute ago
 Administration seals 21 illegal crushing plants

Administration seals 21 illegal crushing plants

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>