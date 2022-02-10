UrduPoint.com

Winter Snow Sports Festival In Kalam From 11: ADC Swat

Published February 10, 2022

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The three-day Winter Snow Festival will be commencing from February 11-13, 2022 with visitors and tourists taking part in multiple snow games, musical shows besides highlighting handicraft of Malakand Division.

In this connection a meeting was held to review all arrangements for the Kalam Snow-Sports Festival. Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Khan presided over the meeting and discussed in detail all the arrangements being so far made for the smooth conduct of the festival.

The meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner Office Swat Junaid Khan to review the arrangements for Kalam Snow and Sports Festival. Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Riaz Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahrain Hidayatullah, Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan and other officers of the department and area elders were present on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by officials of district administration and sports and culture department. The Kalam Festival will run from February 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature winter sports competitions as well as regional culture, and music performances. The festival will also feature stalls of a variety of handicrafts, including a variety of food. Every evening the festival will end with music night performances while colorful programs are also part of the festival to highlight the regional culture.

A special literary session has also been arranged in the festival in which poets will participate. Special arrangements have been made for families and children at the festival, including a play area for children.

