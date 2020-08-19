UrduPoint.com
Winter Sports Body Makes COVID Tests Mandatory Before Each Event

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:25 PM

Winter sports' governing body, the FIS, has made testing for coronavirus mandatory for all athletes, team officials and organisers before any event, and to be repeated every three-to-four days thereafter

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Winter sports' governing body, the FIS, has made testing for coronavirus mandatory for all athletes, team officials and organisers before any event, and to be repeated every three-to-four days thereafter.

FIS' World Cup Risk Management COVID-19 Testing Protocol calls on "all participating stakeholders to facilitate all parties' work with four months before the competition season to prepare effectively with the respective health authorities".

Should an athlete test positive during an event, FIS said, they would immediately be put in quarantine, while anyone they came into contact withover the previous 72 hours would also be put into isolation until a test cameback negative.

