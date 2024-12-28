Open Menu

Winter Sports Coaching Camp Entered Its Sixth Day Across Sindh

Muhammad Rameez Published December 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Winter Sports Coaching Camp organized by The Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department entered into its sixth day across sindh.

Players up to the age of 16 years are receiving training in various games under the supervision of the best national and international coaches.

In this regard, sports training camps are also being organized in Nawabshah under the auspices of the District Sports Office Shaheed Benazirabad where international and national level coaches are imparting training to the players with great effort and dedication.

District Sports Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Rahim Rajput visited the training camp and met with the coaches and players to get detailed progress of the training.

In addition, a grand closing ceremony would be organized on the last day of the Winter Coaching Camp on Monday, December 30 at Bilawal Sports Complex.

The special guest of the event would be Commissioner/Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon.

