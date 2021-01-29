Winter sports fest underway in Ghizer District

The three day Winter Sports Festival was in full swing at Khalti Frozen Lake, in Ghizer District

GILGIT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The three day Winter sports Festival was in full swing at Khalti Frozen Lake, in Ghizer District.

According to details, around 110 athletes will compete in events in Ice Hockey, Ice Skating and Ice Football.

Music and dance were also part of the 3-day festival during which stalls of local cuisines and handicrafts were also being set up.

The event was organised by Tourism and Culture Department Gilgit Baltistan and Khalti Social Development Organization - KSDO.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker Nazeer Ahmed as a chief guest along with Tourism Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, and other Govt officials.

It was pertinent to note that the ice-hockey and skating events are held on top of a lake that freezes during the winter.