UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winter Sports Fest Underway In Ghizer District

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:51 PM

Winter sports fest underway in Ghizer District

The three day Winter Sports Festival was in full swing at Khalti Frozen Lake, in Ghizer District

GILGIT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The three day Winter sports Festival was in full swing at Khalti Frozen Lake, in Ghizer District.

According to details, around 110 athletes will compete in events in Ice Hockey, Ice Skating and Ice Football.

Music and dance were also part of the 3-day festival during which stalls of local cuisines and handicrafts were also being set up.

The event was organised by Tourism and Culture Department Gilgit Baltistan and Khalti Social Development Organization - KSDO.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker Nazeer Ahmed as a chief guest along with Tourism Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, and other Govt officials.

It was pertinent to note that the ice-hockey and skating events are held on top of a lake that freezes during the winter.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Sports Gilgit Baltistan Ghizer Event Government Top

Recent Stories

Shops, marriage halls sealed in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Picture Life Together with OPPO Reno5’s AI Mixed ..

15 minutes ago

Three proclaimed offenders arrested in sargodha

5 minutes ago

20 deaths, 599 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

5 minutes ago

People with strong handshake face lesser risk hear ..

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi telephones families of mart ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.