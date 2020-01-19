Winter Sports Festival-2020 ends on a colorful note in Malam Jabba

MALAM JABBA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) , Jan 19 (APP)::The colorful Winter Sports Festival-2020 ended on a high note with hundreds and thousands of players and spectators turned up despite heavy snow fall last night and the youngsters display some matchless performance in different events part of the festivity organized by Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jointly with District Administration Swat.

Commissioner Malakand Riaz Mehsud was the chief guest on this occasion who also enjoyed the most fascinating Winter Sports event besides some excellent and joyful show of Khattak Dance, Rabab Music, local Athran dance, Bone Fire, Archery, and other competitions part of the three-day Winter Sports Festival-2020.

The year-2020 is taken as vital for promotion of tourism potential that have with Pakistan and such like events are a key to portraying a softer image of Pakistan to the rest of the world, Commissioner Malakand Riaz Mehsud said while addressing to the participants in different winter sports.

Commissioner Malikand Division Riaz Mehsud on the successful holding of the event at the Malam Jabba Skiing Resort and Tourist Destination.

Welcoming the tourists he said, "We have designated Malakand Division as a year of tourism in 2020, this year several events will be held in Malakand, which will be invited to tourists both domestic and foreign." Tourist traffic this year will be doubled as compared to last year as Kalam Road, Expressway and other roads of the Malakand Division would be constructed with the aim to provide best facilities to the tourists.

With the construction of the relevant roads, the tourists will now be able to come here, taking measures for the best of the tourists so that the tourists can enjoy the trips without any hassle, he said. It is our responsibility to take care of all the tourists who come to Swat, Commissioner Riaz Mehsud added.

He said visit of the local and foreign tourists should play a positive role in promoting tourism besides a source of respectable earning to people of Malakand only relay on tourists visits.

The players enthusiastically participated in snow hockey, curling, slalom, giants slalom skiing, skating several competitions, including snowboarding, snow tubing, alpine ski, U-15 skating, senior skating, snow tubes.

In the final, Alpine Combined Snowboard competitions Nazim Shah won first, Razaullah second and Habibullah got third position respectively. Asmat won first in ice hockey, Ehsan won second and Ahmad Ali Shah won third position in joint Slalom. In U-10 category of the joint slalom Ayan got first position, followed by Shafat and Mujahid won third, in U-10 girl competition Izra took first, Zubida second and Ayesha took third, Mujahid took first in U-14 joint slalom, Mohammad Shahid took second and Hamza third, Zahid Hussain took first, Siddique second and Sher Ghani took third position.

The participants also enjoyed the stay in the snow-capped tourist resort in Mala Jabba in Swat Valley.

The tourists and visitors mesmerized when players of ski showed their skills while skiing on the snow from a high altitude. Shakir clinched first position in the U-15 ski race, while Barkat stood second and Ismail and Mustaqim got third place in the competitions.

A tourist Farah Ayub, Siemens Group Marketing Manager Samar Sabeen and others hailed the organizers for arranging such a beautiful festival. They said that the skiing and other competitions would hone the skills of the players and they would be able to take part in the international games to bring laurels for the country and nation.

The organizers said that the sports extravaganza was aimed at reviving the scenic places, rehabilitating the archaeological and heritage sites and provision of missing facilities to boost tourism in the province to attract tourists and visitors to the serene spots.

KP has been gifted with abundant natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural and traditional heritage and history, springs, streams and serene spots.

There are natural springs of cool and sweet water, rhythmic waterfalls, lofty snow-covered mountains, green pastures, valleys and zigzag rivers and streams flowing with fresh water. Because of these attractions, millions of people visit to experience the beauty it has to offer.