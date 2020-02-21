Winter Sports Festival from Feb 25

UrduPoint.com
Fri 21st February 2020

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Friday said the Winter Sports Festival is being organized from February 25 during which students of different schools and colleges of Nawabshah division would get opportunity to show their skills.

Chairing a meeting held here to review arrangements of the festival, the Commissioner said that students would show their capabilities in the field of sports as well as in scientific and cultural programs.

Commissioner said the winning teams would take part in competitions being held at divisional level on February 25 and 26 in which winners would be awarded trophies, cash prizes and complimentary certificates to inspire successful teams and players.

He instructed all Deputy Commissioners and education Officers of all districts to make arrangements for the travell of the winning teams in time.

Earlier briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar said all necessary arrangements for the Divisional Winter Sports Festival had been finalized and teams of cricket, hockey, football and other sports were being selected. He said sports competitions among the students would also be organized during annual flower show commencing from February 24 to 26 in various schools and colleges of the district. Exhibition of flowers, scientific, cultural and book fair would also be held from February 27 to 29.

