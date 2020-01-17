UrduPoint.com
Winter Sports Festival In Abbottabad Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:39 PM

Winter Sports Festival in Abbottabad begins

Winter Sports Festival got under way here at Abbottbad Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Administration Abbottabad on Friday

Director Operations Sports Syed Saqlain Shah was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Winter Games in District Abbottabad.

The Sports Festival includes 14 men's and as many Women Sports competitions. In the Men sports discipline comprising soccer 'wrestling' weightlifting. Volleyball, basketball, karate, judo, wushu, taekwondo, boxing, budokan, badminton, table tennis, squash, kabaddi and hockey while for women including badminton, table tennis, squash volleyball, races among women. There are competitions for Taekwondo and Wushu, Judo, Bodo Kan, Basketball, Karate, Athletics, and Blind cricket competitions.

