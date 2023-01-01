Winter Youth Sports Festival ends with a colorful New Year Celebration

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The two-day Winter Youth Sports Festival concluded with a colorful New Year Celebration including a grand Musical Show, Firework, specifically for families here at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

There were hundreds and thousands of families attending the grand New Year Night Show, followed by Bonfire, fireworks besides enjoying traditional food at the stalls specially setup to facilitate the families. The Festival is jointly organized by Directorate Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There were five different Games in which more than 200 girls and boys players participated in the games like gymnastic, badminton, squash, ITF Taekwondo, cricket and karate. The Musical Night and Firework also attracted a large number of facilities wherein prominent singers came up with their prominent numbers and received thundering applause.

The Winter Youth Sports Festival organized by Directorate of Youth Affairs and Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar has come to an end. Banners were also released in the air on this occasion, which presented a beautiful and unique scene in the darkness of the night.

The purpose of the event on the arrival of the New Year was to provide entertainment to the people while sending a message of peace to the world, Director Youth Affairs Irfan Ali told media men.

He said the New Year Night and Sports events are nicely organized by the Administrator of Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal and his team.

Director Development Merged Area Saleem Jan Marwat, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Naeem Gul and Yasir islam among other important personalities were present.

Prizes were distributed according to the results of the games, in the gymnastics event, the white team won first place and the green team won second place. Green team won the first position in the badminton event while white team won the second position. In the final match of cricket, Green Star won the trophy by defeating Young Star in the final. In the Taekwondo ITF Taekwondo won the battle against the White team, the stars XI defeated the Blues team in the squash event while in the Karate event the Red teams secured victory against the Yellow team. More than 200 male and female athletes participated in the two-day sports event held at Hayatabad Sports Complex. At the end of the event, the successful male and female teams got trophies and cash prizes during the overall grand show.