Wissen Dan Hockey Club Visits National Assembly
Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The players and officials of the German Hockey Club, Wissen Dan, participating in the Prime Minister's Youth International Hockey Series, visited the National Assembly of Pakistan on Monday.
The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, welcomed all the players, guests, and organizers.
The visiting club declared their visit an honor to witness the proceedings of the parliament and extended gratitude to the organizers for arranging the tour.
