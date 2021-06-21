UrduPoint.com
With 10 Fingers Amputated, HongBin Kim In Pakistan To Climb 14 Peaks Of Over 8,000 Meters

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :South Korean HongBin Kim has arrived in Pakistan and his handicap – 10 fingers amputated - should not prevent him from approaching his dream: to climb the 14 peaks over 8,000 meters.

His team is expected to join the Broadpeak base camp soon. Lotta Hinta and Don Bowie will not be alone for a long time, according to a report published by the Altitude news, a French online journal on June 18.

"While some climbers are struggling to reach Pakistan this season, South Korean HongBin Kim managed to reach Islamabad a few hours ago. He should then take the path to the north of the country to reach Skardu. The journey is much faster by plane, but it is still done by car," it added.

"Count 1 hour of flight against one to two days on the road. From Skardu, you will then have to reach the Baltoro valley by jeep and then on foot. A short week of trekking will be necessary to join the base camp of Broadpeak, located close to that of K2. HongBin Kim knows the area well. He has already come there to climb the K2 (2012) but also the Gasherbrum I (2019) and II (2006)!" "At 56, HongBin Kim is about to win his bet," the report maintained According to the report, "This climber experienced a terrible expedition to Denali in 1991.

He came back with frozen fingers. The amputation was inevitable. As a result, he has been climbing for 30 years with stumps. But he does not lack motivation and determination. His handicap did not prevent him from being in the 10 best skiers of the Paralympic Games in Salt Lake City in 2002.""Since his first 8,000 in 2006, he has not stopped. And the Broadpeak this season is expected to be the last. If HongBin Kim makes it to the top, he will be the first athlete with a disability to have climbed the planet's 14 8,000m peaks," it added.

"Only about 40 people climbed these 14 mountains. Among which no French but 6 South Koreans. He would be the 7th. This would equal Italy among the most represented nations in this ranking. Italy is today the country whose greatest number of nationals have succeeded in this challenge of the 14 summits of 8000," the report maintained.

