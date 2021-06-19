UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With 100m Free Locked Up, Dressel Sizzles In 100m Fly Heats At US Olympic Trials

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:16 AM

With 100m free locked up, Dressel sizzles in 100m fly heats at US Olympic trials

Caeleb Dressel finally got a chance to do his stuff at the US Olympic swimming trials, and his fist-pounding, crowd-stirring reaction to his 100m freestyle victory was a celebration of more than his first ticket to Tokyo

Omaha, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Caeleb Dressel finally got a chance to do his stuff at the US Olympic swimming trials, and his fist-pounding, crowd-stirring reaction to his 100m freestyle victory was a celebration of more than his first ticket to Tokyo.

"This meet was prolonged a year," Dressel said of the agonizing wait that prospective 2020 Olympians have gone through since the Tokyo Games were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. "It was more than 'I won a 100 free.' "There was a lot of emotion in this: all the struggles through quarantine, finding pools to train at. All of that packed into one race." Dressel finished sixth in the 100m free at the Rio Olympics, but earned gold in the 4x100m free relay in 2016.

Since then, he's emerged as a multi-event star, winning a record eight medals -- six gold -- at the 2019 world championships.

With Phelps retired, that makes Dressel the face of the US men's team, a role that takes some getting used to and one that made the five-day wait for his first final at the trials on Thursday night "miserable".

"It wasn't just the 100 free for me," Dressel said. "There was just a lot going on, a lot of outside pressure that I've gotten better and better at ignoring." Dressel will have plenty to keep him occupied over the final three days of the trials.

He led the way into the semi-finals of the 200m butterfly on Friday with a world-leading 50.17sec, surpassing the 50.18 clocked by Hungarian Kristof Milak at the European Championships in May.

Dressel's time is the ninth fastest ever, a signal that his own world record of 49.50 could be under threat this week.

He'll close out his qualifying campaign with the 50m free on Saturday and Sunday.

"I wish 100 free was a little bit earlier so I could kind of get that weight off the shoulders," Dressel said. "I'm fine with where we're at right now."

Related Topics

World Fine Tokyo May Sunday 2016 2019 2020 Gold Olympics All Race Weight Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

35 minutes ago

Qureshi, Uzbek counterpart discuss importance of T ..

21 seconds ago

Qureshi, Kyrgyz counterpart discuss bilateral rela ..

22 seconds ago

Pakistan to work closely with UN chief Antonio Gut ..

24 seconds ago

Salim Jhagra delivers budget speech in KP Assembly ..

4 minutes ago

Under training OMG officers visit 'Safe City Proje ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.