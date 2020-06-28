UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wits Pull Out Of South African Football After 99 Years

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Wits pull out of South African football after 99 years

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Bidvest Wits, formed in 1921 and the oldest club in the South African Premiership this season, have been sold just one year before they would have celebrated their centenary.

The Johannesburg side, whose 5,000-seat stadium lies in the campus of the University of the Witwatersrand, have been bought by a businessman from the northern Limpopo province.

Sponsors Bidvest, a South African services, trading and distribution company with more than 120,000 employees, gave no official reason for the sale.

New owner Masala Mulaudzi reportedly paid between 35 and 40 million rand ($2-2.3m/1.8-2m Euros) after selling a second-tier club he owned.

He plans to relocate Wits to Makhado, a town 435 kilometres (270 miles) north of Johannesburg and build a complex including training facilities, offices and accommodation for players.

But none of the current Wits squad nor highly successful coach Gavin Hunt will be moving as Mulaudzi has admitted he does not have the financial resources to pay their salaries.

Hunt, the best modern-era South African coach not to have handled the national team, reportedly earns about 600,000 rand a month.

It is widely believed that the former defender is the second highest paid Premiership coach after Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns, whose salary is believed to top one million rand.

Under Hunt, Wits won the league title for the first time in 2017, ending a 97-year wait to grasp the most prized domestic football trophy.

Wits have been the epitome of consistency since Hunt joined them after leading Pretoria outfit SuperSport United to three consecutive league titles.

Popularly known as the 'Clever Boys', they finished third, third, second, first, 13th and third under his guardianship.

- Narrow losses - In two CAF Champions League appearances, Wits made qualifying phase exits after narrow losses to record eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt and Primeiro Agosto of Angola.

Hunt also won two domestic knockout competitions for Wits, a club who for decades had been a mid-table side.

News of the sale sparked a frenzy of transfer activity even though the Premiership has been in lockdown since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid a flurry of transfer rumours, Wits and South Africa captain and centre-back Thulani Hlatshwayo has confirmed he will join Orlando Pirates after the 2019/2020 season.

Related Topics

Football Egypt Company Sale Pretoria Johannesburg Orlando South Africa Angola 2017 From Best Top Coach Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador participates in &#039;7th Green Rou ..

7 minutes ago

DMCC adds new Dubai Dog Park in its JLT community

1 hour ago

DGCX, Albilad Capital to provide pricing data for ..

2 hours ago

ADX introduces region’s first comprehensive sust ..

2 hours ago

Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of pas ..

3 hours ago

S. Korea records highest daily coronavirus increas ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.