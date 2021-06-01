UrduPoint.com
Wizards Fan Could Be Charged For Running Onto NBA Court

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:00 AM

Wizards fan could be charged for running onto NBA court

Los Angeles, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A basketball fan is facing possible criminal charges after running onto the court during an NBA playoffs game on Monday between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards, with the incident taking place on the heels of a Brooklyn Nets fan being charged with assault.

The fan got past security, jumped and hit the backboard while the teams were at the other end of the floor.

He was tackled by security and did not approach the players, but Philadelphia's Dwight Howard stood over the fan and started talking to him.

"During this evening's game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court," Monumental sports Entertainment said in a statement.

"He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD." It was the latest in a string of such incidents, including the Celtics fan who was arrested Sunday night and banned from the Boston Garden after tossing a plastic water bottle -- but not hitting -- Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving.

The fan's full charge is now assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Wizards guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn poured on his head by a fan in Philadelphia, while Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was spat at by a fan in Madison Square Garden.

The father of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said he was the target of racial slurs from Salt Lake City fans.

But the bad behavior hasn't been limited to just fans, according to Hall of Famer and former Celtic Kevin Garnett.

Garnett was angered that Irving, who has been booed every time he touched the ball at the Boston Garden, celebrated a win on Sunday night by appearing to stomp on the midcourt Celtics logo -- "Lucky the Leprechaun".

"So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie stomping 'LUCKY'?" Garnett wrote on Instagram. "We just gonna act like we didn't see that.""You can't do that. That's not (cool) on no level... All of us need to be better."

