Woakes says England players may face pay cuts as cricket feels pinch

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :World Cup winner Chris Woakes admits players may be next to feel the pinch as England cricket chiefs on Tuesday announced 62 job cuts due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison said such measures would have been "unthinkable" seven months ago but the global crisis had had a huge impact.

Harrison said English cricket had already lost more than �100 million ($129 million), a figure that could rise to �200 million next year if Covid-19 interrupts next season.

Proposals to reduce costs include a 20 percent cut to the workforce budget -- a move that equates to the loss of 62 positions.

England all-rounder Woakes expressed sympathy with those affected.

Woakes, with a new round of central contracts due this month, said players may have to take a pay cut.

"In the current climate, and with contracts round the corner, I think you just have to expect anything at the minute," he said.

"As players you're not going to sit here and say 'we're exempt from it'."Although the programme of 18 men's international matches scheduled for this season is set to be completed on Wednesday, the ECB has incurred heavy losses, with all games played behind closed doors.