UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woakes Says England Players May Face Pay Cuts As Cricket Feels Pinch

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Woakes says England players may face pay cuts as cricket feels pinch

World Cup winner Chris Woakes admits players may be next to feel the pinch as England cricket chiefs on Tuesday announced 62 job cuts due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :World Cup winner Chris Woakes admits players may be next to feel the pinch as England cricket chiefs on Tuesday announced 62 job cuts due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison said such measures would have been "unthinkable" seven months ago but the global crisis had had a huge impact.

Harrison said English cricket had already lost more than �100 million ($129 million), a figure that could rise to �200 million next year if Covid-19 interrupts next season.

Proposals to reduce costs include a 20 percent cut to the workforce budget -- a move that equates to the loss of 62 positions.

England all-rounder Woakes expressed sympathy with those affected.

Woakes, with a new round of central contracts due this month, said players may have to take a pay cut.

"In the current climate, and with contracts round the corner, I think you just have to expect anything at the minute," he said.

"As players you're not going to sit here and say 'we're exempt from it'."Although the programme of 18 men's international matches scheduled for this season is set to be completed on Wednesday, the ECB has incurred heavy losses, with all games played behind closed doors.

Related Topics

Cricket World Budget Job Wales May All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

36 minutes ago

Future readiness key to Dubai’s leadership in at ..

36 minutes ago

Morikawa hungry for more majors at US Open

5 minutes ago

Denmark introduces new restrictions as virus cases ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus Opposition Not Planning to Be Friends With ..

6 minutes ago

US COVID-19 Response Pummels America's Image in 13 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.