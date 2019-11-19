UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wolf Takes Charge Of Belgian Champions Genk

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:46 PM

Wolf takes charge of Belgian champions Genk

Former Hamburg manager Hannes Wolf was named as the new coach of struggling Genk, the Belgian champions announced on Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Hamburg manager Hannes Wolf was named as the new coach of struggling Genk, the Belgian champions announced on Tuesday.

"KRC Genk is proud to present its new coach Hannes Wolf," the club said in a statement.

"Today (Tuesday) he will take his first training session.

" The 38-year-old arrives in Genk following the sacking last week of Felice Mazzu after just five months in charge.

The champions are currently 10th in the Belgian Pro League and bottom of their Champions League group with just one point from four games.

Wolf guided Stuttgart to promotion to the Bundesliga in 2017 but was sacked the following year.

He joined Hamburg in October 2018 but was axed at the end of the season when they failed to secure promotion to the Bundesliga.

Related Topics

Stuttgart Hamburg October 2017 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

37 seconds ago

6 minutes ago

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

12 minutes ago

Step afoot to achieve target of sustainable develo ..

5 minutes ago

China issues guideline to further develop intellig ..

5 minutes ago

Bangladesh ban Shahadat for assaulting teammate

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.