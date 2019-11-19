Wolf takes charge of Belgian champions Genk

Former Hamburg manager Hannes Wolf was named as the new coach of struggling Genk, the Belgian champions announced on Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Hamburg manager Hannes Wolf was named as the new coach of struggling Genk, the Belgian champions announced on Tuesday.

"KRC Genk is proud to present its new coach Hannes Wolf," the club said in a statement.

"Today (Tuesday) he will take his first training session.

" The 38-year-old arrives in Genk following the sacking last week of Felice Mazzu after just five months in charge.

The champions are currently 10th in the Belgian Pro League and bottom of their Champions League group with just one point from four games.

Wolf guided Stuttgart to promotion to the Bundesliga in 2017 but was sacked the following year.

He joined Hamburg in October 2018 but was axed at the end of the season when they failed to secure promotion to the Bundesliga.