UrduPoint.com

Wolfsburg Beat Arsenal To Reach Women's Champions League Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Wolfsburg beat Arsenal to reach Women's Champions League final

Wolfsburg will play Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final after Pauline Bremer's last-gasp winner sealed a dramatic victory against Arsenal on Monda

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):Wolfsburg will play Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final after Pauline Bremer's last-gasp winner sealed a dramatic victory against Arsenal on Monday.

The Germans won 3-2 in the semi-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium as Bremer's goal in the closing seconds of extra time sealed a 5-4 aggregate success.

Stina Blackstenius put Arsenal ahead, with Jill Roord and Alexandra Popp netting for Wolfsburg before Jennifer Beattie levelled for the Gunners, setting the stage for Bremer's decisive goal.

Barcelona, who beat Chelsea in the other semi-final, lie in wait for Wolfsburg in the final at Eindhoven's PSV Stadium on June 3.

Wolfsburg, who beat Arsenal in last season's quarter-finals, are back in the final for the first time since losing the showpiece to Lyon in 2020.

Arsenal are the only Women's Super League club to have won the Women's Champions League, lifting the trophy in 2007.

But their hopes of another crack at the trophy were dashed in the most painful fashion.

The Gunners had battled back to draw the first leg 2-2 in Germany despite trailing by two goals after just 24 minutes.

Related Topics

Germany Lyon Eindhoven Barcelona June Women 2020 Chelsea Arsenal

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi to file criminal case against PML-N's ..

Bushra Bibi to file criminal case against PML-N's Maryam Nawaz for defamation

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this summer

13 minutes ago
 Moldovan Opposition Politician Marina Tauber Appea ..

Moldovan Opposition Politician Marina Tauber Appears in Court

9 minutes ago
 USAID Says Launching Insurance Fund for Reporters ..

USAID Says Launching Insurance Fund for Reporters Working Under Pressure From Go ..

9 minutes ago
 Economic diplomacy key to boost Pakistan's exports ..

Economic diplomacy key to boost Pakistan's exports: LCCI President

26 minutes ago
 Israeli Foreign Minister Proposes Inclusion of Ira ..

Israeli Foreign Minister Proposes Inclusion of Iran's IRGC in EU Terrorist Group ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.