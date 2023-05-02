Wolfsburg will play Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final after Pauline Bremer's last-gasp winner sealed a dramatic victory against Arsenal on Monda

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):Wolfsburg will play Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final after Pauline Bremer's last-gasp winner sealed a dramatic victory against Arsenal on Monday.

The Germans won 3-2 in the semi-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium as Bremer's goal in the closing seconds of extra time sealed a 5-4 aggregate success.

Stina Blackstenius put Arsenal ahead, with Jill Roord and Alexandra Popp netting for Wolfsburg before Jennifer Beattie levelled for the Gunners, setting the stage for Bremer's decisive goal.

Barcelona, who beat Chelsea in the other semi-final, lie in wait for Wolfsburg in the final at Eindhoven's PSV Stadium on June 3.

Wolfsburg, who beat Arsenal in last season's quarter-finals, are back in the final for the first time since losing the showpiece to Lyon in 2020.

Arsenal are the only Women's Super League club to have won the Women's Champions League, lifting the trophy in 2007.

But their hopes of another crack at the trophy were dashed in the most painful fashion.

The Gunners had battled back to draw the first leg 2-2 in Germany despite trailing by two goals after just 24 minutes.