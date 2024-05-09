Wolfsburg Win 10th Straight Women's German Cup Final
Muhammad Rameez Published May 09, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Cologne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Wolfsburg have won their 10th straight women's German Cup with a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in Cologne on Thursday thanks to goals from Jule Brand and Dominique Janssen.
In Cologne's 44,000-seat Muengersdorfer Stadion, sold out for the second-straight year, league champions Bayern were looking to win a first double in the team's history.
Wolfsburg, who boast superstar striker Alexandra Popp, have been long dominant in women's football in Germany but conceded the Bundesliga title to Bayern for the second season in a row on Saturday.
Brand put Wolfsburg in front after just 14 minutes when Bayern 'keeper Maria Luisa Grohs made a meal of her long-range effort.
Grohs redeemed herself shortly after, keeping out a shot from Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf, who is headed to Bayern at the end of the season.
Janssen doubled Wolfsburg's lead five minutes before half-time from a corner.
Bayern pushed to cut the deficit in the second half but Germany goalie Merle Frohms produced two spectacular saves to keep Wolfsburg's two-goal cushion.
Wolfsburg captain Popp told ZDF the win was "an extremely huge relief".
"It was a game when we weren't sure what to expect. We haven't played a great season but we showed up on the pitch today. That's Wolfsburg, that's my team and that's us in the German Cup."
Popp said her team could be ready for an "extreme party".
"We're gonna take Cologne apart tonight," she added.
Munich winger Klara Buehl said her side were "massively disappointed".
"We imagined it differently. We slept through the first half and came to every challenge a step too late. We were missing aggression and a bit of emotion."
The Wolves continued their cup dominance, having not lost a match in the knockout competition dating back to 2012.
Wolfsburg have now lifted the German Cup in 11 of the past 12 seasons.
