UrduPoint.com

Wolfsburg's Kovac Returns To Bayern Munich With A Point To Prove

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Wolfsburg's Kovac returns to Bayern Munich with a point to prove

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :When new Wolfsburg coach Niko Kovac makes his return to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern this Sunday, he is unlikely to receive the warm welcome former double winners would usually be afforded.

Kovac coached Bayern to a Bundesliga and German Cup double in 2018-19, but was forced out of the club midway through 2019-20 with his side fourth after a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

He was replaced by former mentor and current Germany manager Hansi Flick who guided Bayern to an eighth straight Bundesliga title as well as the 2020 Champions League Now coached by Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern romped to a 6-1 opening day win over Frankfurt and again look among the best teams in Europe.

Wolfsburg opened their season with a 2-2 home draw against promoted Werder Bremen.

Kovac's road back to the Allianz has been rockier, although he has at times demonstrated the quality that attracted Bayern in the first place.

In an 18-month spell in Ligue 1, he took Monaco from relegation candidates to a chance at winning the title on the final matchday of the 2020-21 season, beating Paris Saint-German twice along the way.

Although he was sacked early in the following season after a disappointing exit from the Champions League qualifying rounds, every member of Monaco's young side improved under Kovac, something Wolves fans will hope he emulates in Lower Saxony.

Kovac said on Thursday his side "will have our chances (against Bayern), although there certainly won't be too many".

He encouraged his team to keep focused even if they fall behind against the 31-time German champions.

"If you fall apart against Bayern, it will be hefty. But we have ideas to withstand the Bayern pressing" he told Germany's SID.

With 11 goals in two competitive games since Robert Lewandowski's departure Bayern are far from enduring a goal drought.

Speaking about his side's potency without the Polish striker so far in 2022-23, Nagelsmann told Bild "it's been interesting for us to see how we can do it without Lewandowski." "The successes with Lewandowski are in the past, this team is the future.

" - One to watch: Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) - New Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, 22, returns to former club Freiburg on Friday, where he made 56 appearances and was named man of the match in their 2-1 home win over Dortmund last season.

Dortmund's leaky defence has held them back in recent years - they conceded more goals than any other team in the top eight of the Bundesliga last year despite finishing second - but they've kept two clean sheets in two games with Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck has also demonstrated the toughness Dortmund has lacked, playing on in his side's 1-0 win over Leverkusen on Saturday despite dislocating his shoulder.

In a midweek appearance on German tv, he endeared himself to Dortmund fans by throwing some shade at derby rivals Schalke. With presenters discussing the weekend's 'top game' between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Schalke, he asked "they have top games at Schalke?" Key stats Zero from 25 - Wolfsburg have played 25 times at Bayern and have lost 23 times, with two draws. No Bundesliga team has played so many away games against one opponent without managing to win at least once.

60 percent - Werder Bremen forwards Niclas Fuellkrug and Marvin Ducksch scored 39 of their side's 65 goals in the Bundesliga 2 in 2021-22, assisting each other on ten occasions. Fuellkrug already has one goal and Ducksch one assist from one game in 2022-23.

90 goals in 156 appearances - That's Timo Werner's goalscoring record at Leipzig (he's also contributed 40 assists), making him their all-time top scorer. Werner returned from Chelsea on a permanent deal this week and is on track to play against Cologne on Saturday.

Fixtures (all times 1330 GMT unless stated) Friday SC Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund (1830) Saturday Hoffenheim v VfL Bochum, Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig v Cologne, Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg, Hertha v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330), Schalke v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)SundayMainz v Union Berlin (1330), Bayern v Wolfsburg (1530).

Related Topics

Europe Drought German Road Germany Young Derby Paris Dortmund Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Man Monaco Sunday 2020 TV All From Best Top Chelsea Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of killing of three people

IGP takes notice of killing of three people

8 hours ago
 Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

8 hours ago
 WTA Toronto results

WTA Toronto results

8 hours ago
 Ireland v Afghanistan 2nd T20 scores

Ireland v Afghanistan 2nd T20 scores

8 hours ago
 Pak-Turkiye to sign Preferential Trade Agreement

Pak-Turkiye to sign Preferential Trade Agreement

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemns killing of po ..

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemns killing of policeman in Regi Model Town

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.