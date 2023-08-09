Open Menu

Wolves Appoint O'Neil As New Head Coach

Muhammad Rameez Published August 09, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Gary O'Neil has been appointed as the new head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday

Former Bournemouth boss O'Neil succeeds Julen Lopetegui, who quit his post on Tuesday -- just days before the start of the new Premier League season.

Lopetegui and Wolves parted company less than a week before their first game of the 2023/24 league campaign, at Manchester United on Monday, with reported differences on transfer policy said to be behind the end of the Spaniard's nine months in charge at Molineux.

The 40-year-old O'Neil, regarded as one of the best young English managers of his generation, was immediately installed as favourite to take over at the West Midlands club, having been surprisingly sacked by Bournemouth in June despite guiding the Cherries to Premier League safety last season.

"We're delighted to welcome Gary to the club," said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs in a statement.

"He's a highly-motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we're excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.

"Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group."

Company Young Bournemouth Hobbs Gary Manchester United June Post Best Premier League Coach

