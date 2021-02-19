UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wolves Boss Nuno Fears Virus Spike After International Break

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:28 PM

Wolves boss Nuno fears virus spike after international break

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has echoed the fears of Pep Guardiola that next month's international break could lead to a fresh coronavirus outbreak in the Premier League

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has echoed the fears of Pep Guardiola that next month's international break could lead to a fresh coronavirus outbreak in the Premier League.

World Cup qualifiers are due to take place in South America, North and Central America, and Europe, while in Africa, the final group matches of the Cup of Nations qualifiers have been arranged.

Most remaining games in the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup are to be postponed to June because of Covid-19 disruption.

A number of Wolves players are due to link up with their countries including Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Conor Coady, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Romain Saiss and Adama Traore.

Just two new positives were found after 2,915 players and staff were tested in the Premier League's latest round of coronavirus testing but Nuno is worried about the risk extra international travelling poses.

"It's a big concern for everybody and for all the managers," he said. "All the squads in the Premier League have many players in the national teams, and with some national teams the current situation doesn't allow players to travel to that country.

"Everybody is worried but at the same time everybody is waiting for a decision so we can allow players to normally go to their teams and return safely to compete. It is the big issue.

"There is no manager at this moment who is not concerned about the welfare of their players."Manchester City boss Guardiola, speaking earlier this week, said the only way to limit the spread of Covid-19 was to maintain strict limits on movement.

He said clubs had received no guidance regarding the window but that City would give advice to their own players before they travelled.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe Qatar Nelson Same Lead June All Asia Manchester City Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

23 seconds ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

8 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

9 minutes ago

Tokyo Court Orders Japanese Government to Compensa ..

2 minutes ago

Drug peddler arrested, 1.240kg heroin seized in sa ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish govt 'will oppose all forms of violence': ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.