UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wolves Boss Nuno To Leave At End Of Season: Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:53 PM

Wolves boss Nuno to leave at end of season: club

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will leave the club after the final game of the season on Sunday, the Premier League team announced on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will leave the club after the final game of the season on Sunday, the Premier League team announced on Friday.

Nuno led Wolves to promotion from the Championship and established them in the top-flight during his four seasons at Molineux.

"Wolves can confirm head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will leave the club, by mutual agreement, after Sunday's match against Manchester United," a club statement said.

With Tottenham still looking for a new manager after Jose Mourinho's sacking in April, it has been reported that Nuno is among the contenders to take charge of the north London side.

Under Nuno's management, Wolves secured consecutive seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League and reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

This season has proved more difficult and Wolves can do no better than a 12th-placed finish depending on Sunday's result in his farewell match against United at Molineux.

There had been reports for several weeks that Wolves were considering parting ways with the 47-year-old, who only signed a new deal with the club 12 months ago.

Both Nuno and the club insisted the decision for the Portuguese coach to leave had been made by mutual consent.

"We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together. Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home," Nuno said.

"I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day.

"Most importantly, I want to thank each and every player that we've worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us.

"Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack."

Related Topics

London Manchester United April Sunday All From Agreement Share Premier League Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

26 minutes ago

Japan's Top COVID-19 Adviser Says Olympics Needs R ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

2 hours ago

Thirty migrants reach Spain's Melilla enclave from ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss political situation, ..

3 minutes ago

AVLC arrests 4 motorcycle thieves, recovers 3 stol ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.