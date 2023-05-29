UrduPoint.com

Wolves' Defender Toti Gets Portugal Call For Euro Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Wolves' defender Toti gets Portugal call for Euro qualifiers

Wolverhampton centre-back Tote 'Toti' Gomes received his first senior call-up for Portugal on Monday for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia Herzegovina and Iceland

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Wolverhampton centre-back Tote 'Toti' Gomes received his first senior call-up for Portugal on Monday for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia Herzegovina and Iceland.

Cristiano Ronaldo, seeking to add to his record 198 caps and 122 international goals, is also included in coach Roberto Martinez's squad.

Martinezsaid the 24-year-old Guinea Bissau-born player, who represented Portugal at under-20 level, provided "different skills" which could prove useful for the 2016 European champions.

"He's physical, very powerful, left-footed. We need different skills," the coach said.

Martinez has also recalled defender Nelson Semedo, midfielder Renato Sanches and striker Ricardo Horta.

Midfielder Joao Mario, who has 56 caps, has quit international football, The 30-year-old, who started at Porto and played for Inter Milan, West Ham and Lokomotiv Moscow, before returning to Portugal and with Benfica, announced his international retirement after his club won the league on Saturday.

"Joao Mario was part of the list but we must respect his choice," said Martinez, praising the 56-times capped player.

Portugal will face Bosnia on June 17 in Lisbon and then travel to Iceland three days later.

Portugal squad Goalkeepers (3): Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton/ENG), Rui Patricio (Roma/ITA) Defenders (10): Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton/ENG), Joao Cancelo (Bayern Munich/GER), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund/GER), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inqcio (Sporting), Toti (Wolverhampton/ENG)Midfielders (6): Joao Palhinha (Fulham/ENG), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Renato Sanches (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)Forwards (7): Ricardo Horta (Sporting Braga), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Joao Felix (Chelsea/ENG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr/KSA), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG).

