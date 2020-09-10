UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wolves Sign Vitinha From Porto On Loan

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:37 PM

Wolves sign Vitinha from Porto on loan

Wolves have signed Portuguese under-21 international midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from Porto, with an option to make the move permanent

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Wolves have signed Portuguese under-21 international midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from Porto, with an option to make the move permanent.

Vitinha, 20, made his debut for Porto last season as the Portuguese giants won the Primeira Liga and the Portuguese Cup.

The move comes just days after the Premier League club smashed their transfer record to sign teenager Fabio Silva, for 40 million Euros ($47 million), also from Porto.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi told the club's official website: "Vitinha is a crucial signing and an integral component in our recruitment plan for this summer.

"He is an exciting and special young talent, with an abundance of technique and creativity, who can provide a fresh option this season.

"Vitinha's signing demonstrates our ambition and strategy to further evolve our first team and continue to progress on the pitch."Wolves, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, open their 2020/21 campaign away at Sheffield United on Monday.

Related Topics

Loan Young Porto Progress Sheffield From Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Infinix To Take Phone Photography To The Next Leve ..

4 minutes ago

Rajasthan Royals keen to work with Dubai Sports Co ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab CM takes notice of gang-rape with woman at ..

14 minutes ago

Aima Baig & Azfar Rehman Join vivo as Brand Ambass ..

14 minutes ago

Rana Sana Ullah says NAB is not an independent ins ..

25 minutes ago

0.4 mln olive trees to be planted in Balochistan t ..

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.