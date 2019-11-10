UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wolves' Traore Handed Surprise Spain Call-up

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Wolves' Traore handed surprise Spain call-up

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Wolves winger Adama Traore was called up to the Spain squad on Saturday, despite reports suggesting the 23-year-old had decided to declare for Mali.

Traore's surprise selection for the Spanish national team was confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in a statement, which read: "Adama Traore, the Wolves player, will be the replacement for Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia in the national team's squad for the matches against Malta and Romania." Rodrigo pulled out after suffering an injury during Valencia's 2-0 win over Granada earlier on Saturday.

Few expected him to be replaced by Traore, who had reportedly closed the door on Spain to play for Mali, despite representing the Spanish under-21 side earlier this year.

Traore has played 10 times for Wolves in the Premier League this season after coming through Barcelona's 'La Masia' youth system and going on to play for the club's B team.

The call-up means Traore could make his Spain debut in either of the team's final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta on November 15 and Romania on November 18.

Related Topics

Football Mali Granada Valencia Barcelona Spain Romania Malta Euro November 2020 Premier League

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

8 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

9 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

9 hours ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

9 hours ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

9 hours ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.