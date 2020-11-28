Woman accuses Babar Azam of sexually abusing her for last 10 years

(@fidahassanain)

Hamiza Mukhtar, the resident of Lahore, has levelled serious allegations against Pakistan Team Captain Babar Azam of sexual harassment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) A woman has accused Pakistan Team Captain Babar Azam of sexually abusing her for last 10 years.

Hamiza Mukhtar, a resident of Lahore, says that she has approach Nasirabad police station but in vain.

"Babar Azam who is now enjoying captaincy of Pakistan Team has sexually abused me for last 10 years," the woman accuses.

She has made these allegations while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club in Lahore on Saturday.

The woman has threatened to set herself ablaze in front of Pakistan cricket board if she failed to get justice.

The woman who was accompanied by a man has also provided documents regarding "abortion" at a local hosptial.

Hamiza Mukhtar says she used to give money to Babar Azam as his family gave him nothing.

"So far, I have given him millions of rupees but now he is not ready even to talk to me," says the woman. She has also provided phone call list to the reporters.

"He has refused to marry me despite 10 years long relations," she adds.

