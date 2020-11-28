UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Accuses Babar Azam Of Sexually Abusing Her For Last 10 Years

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 05:27 PM

Woman accuses Babar Azam of sexually abusing her for last 10 years

Hamiza Mukhtar, the resident of Lahore, has levelled serious allegations against Pakistan Team Captain Babar Azam of sexual harassment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) A woman has accused Pakistan Team Captain Babar Azam of sexually abusing her for last 10 years.

Hamiza Mukhtar, a resident of Lahore, says that she has approach Nasirabad police station but in vain.

"Babar Azam who is now enjoying captaincy of Pakistan Team has sexually abused me for last 10 years," the woman accuses.

She has made these allegations while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club in Lahore on Saturday.

The woman has threatened to set herself ablaze in front of Pakistan cricket board if she failed to get justice.

The woman who was accompanied by a man has also provided documents regarding "abortion" at a local hosptial.

Hamiza Mukhtar says she used to give money to Babar Azam as his family gave him nothing.

"So far, I have given him millions of rupees but now he is not ready even to talk to me," says the woman. She has also provided phone call list to the reporters.

"He has refused to marry me despite 10 years long relations," she adds.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Police Station Threatened Man Nasirabad Babar Azam Money Women Family Million

Recent Stories

“13th Aalmi Urdu Conference to commence in Arts ..

9 minutes ago

PCB Challengers register thrilling win over PCB Bl ..

12 minutes ago

Property Registration related Services to be launc ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism shares positive industry outlook wit ..

53 minutes ago

Rogozin Refutes Media Reports on Delayed Launch of ..

52 minutes ago

Wanted member of criminals' gang held, valuables a ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.