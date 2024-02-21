Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palestine” banner

(@Abdulla99267510)

The woman identified as Faryal has shared her experience on the social media and opened up about the reason given to her by the security officials.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2024) A woman spectator was prevented by security personnel from displaying a flag advocating for "Free Palestine” during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

The woman identified as Faryal confirmed the development on her social media.

She recounted her experience by saying that security officials halted her upon noticing the banner supporting Palestine, treating it akin to carrying a weapon.

According to Faryal, security personnel informed her that banners with controversial messages were not allowed inside the venue and requested her to leave the banner outside if she intended to enter.

Faryal further noted that the security officials were merely adhering to regulations outlined in the terms and conditions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tickets, which strictly prohibit the presence of posters, banners, or placards containing religious, political, or racial content.

Faryal expressed disappointment with the security officials' demeanor, mentioning that their actions caused distress to her younger siblings who were accompanying her, thus she chose not to engage in argumentation.