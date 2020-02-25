Women Baseball team announced Inter-Regional U21 Games

The Regional Sports Office of Peshawar has announced the names of the selected women baseball players for the camp for the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Regional Games to be played March this year

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Regional sports Office of Peshawar has announced the Names of the selected women baseball players for the camp for the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Regional Games to be played March this year.

According to the Regional Sports Office Saleem Raza, the players were selected in the trials, which included Sidra, Kiran, Sadia, Usmania, Anum, Ayseha, Aiman, Aqra, Laiba, Alisha, Mazama, Aysia, Rimsha, Hina, Tehmina, Faryal, Aqsa, Nayyab, Javeria, Maryia, Mariyyah Khan, Samina, Nazish, Aliya, Shumaila, Rabia, Waseela, Saba Gul, Maliya, Sawara, Aqra Khan, Amar, Anum, Sania Malik, Mehvish Bashir, Sumaira, Sawaria, Nadia, Samina Qazi,, Rashida Ghaznavi, Sana Liaqat, Samreen manager and coach.

Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi also visited various trials including baseball, hockey, squash, lawn tennis, archery, wushu, judo, taekwondo, basketball, and handball.

She was also accompanied with Regional Sports Officer Saleem Raza, said that the government is also trying its best to facilitate the female players.

She said a relaxtion of three months have also given to the female players and now the players born after September 30 can be eligble to participate in the Games.

She said two-day specified for the female trials and players from all across Peshawar Region are taking part. The trials were open for all and steps have been taken to provide ampble opportunities to the female players to come and show their hidden talents in all games.