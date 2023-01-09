Women boxers, gymnast champions call on Aseefa

UrduPoint.com

A group of women boxers and gymnast champions from Karachi's Lyari area called on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A group of women boxers and gymnast champions from Karachi's Lyari area called on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House.

The members of the group shared stories of their victory in various national and provincial level championships and emphasized the need for extending more support and cooperation to the sportswomen at the national as well as provincial level, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Aseefa Bhutto lauded the talent of the women boxers and gymnasts from Lyrai and assured that efforts would be made for fine-tuning their sports abilities through more training programmes.

She said that the Sindh government would encourage sportswomen by generating more opportunities to display their talents and potential.

The boxers Maria Baloch (Gold Medalist), Gul Jabeen Malang (Gold Medalist), Mahreen Baloch (Gold Medalist), Sara Malang and Sadaf (Silver Medalist), Asawara (Bronze Medalist) and Gymnasts Amna, Fiza and Shahjahan.

The gymnasts also displayed their gymnastic tricks after the meeting and were appreciated by Aseefa Bhutto.

PPP District South President Khalil Hoath, Mohammed Asghar Baloch President and Abdul Razzak Baloch General Secretary of Sindh Boxing Association were also present at the occasion.

