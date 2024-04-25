Women Cricket Selection Committee Reconstituted
Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has reconstituted the national women selection committee and expanded it to seven members
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has reconstituted the national women selection committee and expanded it to seven members.
This decision follows the disappointing performance of the Pakistan women team against the West Indies Women where they lost the three ODI rubber a 3-0.
The retained members from the previous panel include Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal. Joining them are Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq (both members of the men’s national selection committee) and former international player, Batool Fatima.
In line with the men’s national selection committee make-up, the coach and captain will also be part of the national women’s selection committee.
The immediate task of the new selection committee will be to select Pakistan women’s team for the upcoming tour of England, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures from May 11 to 29.
Despite the recent 3-0 loss to the West Indies, Pakistan currently holds the fifth position in the 10-team ICC Women Championship 2022-25. The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The remaining teams will participate in a Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister
Three new bills introduced in Senate
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents
Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..
One woman died after speedy bus overturned
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad
More Stories From Sports
-
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month8 minutes ago
-
Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador29 minutes ago
-
Wapda Inter-Unit Kabaddi Tournament to start from April 286 minutes ago
-
Zone-VI Whites qualify for final in cricket tournament1 hour ago
-
Int’l tennis player Hamza receives cash award incentive for outstanding performance2 hours ago
-
Chief Minister KP to open Inter-Madrasa, Special Games on April 302 hours ago
-
Bisma Maroof retires from all cricket6 minutes ago
-
IOC Refugees Olympic Team to be announced on May 23 hours ago
-
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket5 hours ago
-
Norman sees Adelaide success as blueprint for all LIV Golf events5 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi reconstitutes women’s selection committee6 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy on Pakistan tour5 minutes ago