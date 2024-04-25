Open Menu

Women Cricket Selection Committee Reconstituted

Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has reconstituted the national women selection committee and expanded it to seven members

This decision follows the disappointing performance of the Pakistan women team against the West Indies Women where they lost the three ODI rubber a 3-0.

The retained members from the previous panel include Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal. Joining them are Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq (both members of the men’s national selection committee) and former international player, Batool Fatima.

In line with the men’s national selection committee make-up, the coach and captain will also be part of the national women’s selection committee.

The immediate task of the new selection committee will be to select Pakistan women’s team for the upcoming tour of England, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures from May 11 to 29.

Despite the recent 3-0 loss to the West Indies, Pakistan currently holds the fifth position in the 10-team ICC Women Championship 2022-25. The top five teams from this championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The remaining teams will participate in a Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

