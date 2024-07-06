Open Menu

Women Cricket Squad Makes Preparations For Women's Asia Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published July 06, 2024 | 08:53 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Pakistan Women Cricket team has started preparations for the Women's Asia Cup here on Saturday.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Control Board (PCB), the players participated in the training session in the net area of Hanif Mohammed High Performance Centre under the supervision of Head Coach Mohammad Waseem.

