Women Cricket Team's Training Camp For Tri-series, Commonwealth Games From 1st July

Muhammad Rameez Published June 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Women's National cricket Team's final preparations for the tri-series in Ireland and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham would begin from Friday.

The 15-member squad will take part in extensive training and practice sessions in a 10-day camp at Islamabad before the team's departure on July 12.

During the camp, the squad led by Bismah Maroof would participate in fitness, fielding, batting and bowling drills, besides playing scenario-based matches in accordance to the demands of the T20 format.

Both the the tri-series and Commonwealth Games are T20 events.

As part of the preparations for the tour, national team's head coach David Hemp worked with Karachi-based players in a four-day long camp last week, which was focused on individual and scenario-based practice sessions.

Pacers Aimen Anwar, Fatima Sana and Kainat Imtiaz and batters Muneeba Ali Siddiqui and Omaima Sohail were the players involved in the camp. Bowling coach Saleem Jaffer also assisted the head coach along with Sindh women's coach Azam Khan.

The tri-series and Commonwealth bound squad would depart for Belfast via Dubai on 12 July.

Pakistan's first T20I tri-series clash is against the reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions, Australia.

The series will commence on 16 July with the last match scheduled to be played on 24 July, with all the matches to be held at the Bready Cricket Club.

Bismah Maroof's side will then shift their base to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, with their first fixture on 29 July against Barbados.   Squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (Manager), David Hemp (Head coach), Saleem Jaffer (Bowling coach), Muhammad Zubair Ahmed (Analyst) and Rifat Asghar Gill (Physiotherapist).

Additional support staff for the camp: Waqar Orakzai (Assistant coach), Saboor Ahmed (Strength and Conditioning coach)

