UrduPoint.com

Women Cricket Training Camp To Be Held From Oct 5

Zeeshan Mehtab 39 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:50 AM

Women cricket training camp to be held from Oct 5

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A total of eighteen national women players would feature in the 16-day training camp to prepare the side for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, to take place in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5.

The camp would be held from October 5 to 20 at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium, Karachi, in a bio-secure environment, said a press release issued here.

During the camp the players would work on their fitness, match practice, scenario-based practice and match sessions keeping in mind the Zimbabwe event.

To provide a challenging environment to the players, matches against U19 boys' team would also be held at the camp.

Players for the camp include Aimen Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anum Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, and Rameen Shamim.

Related Topics

Karachi World ICC Zimbabwe October November December Women Event From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 2021

3 hours ago
 DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

10 hours ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.