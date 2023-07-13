Women cricketers begin training at skills camp

Pakistan Women Cricketers Team began their training at a Skills Camp set up at the Hanif Mohammed High Performance Centre here on Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistan Women Cricketers Team began their training at a Skills Camp set up at the Hanif Mohammed High Performance Centre here on Thursday.

According to a PCB Spokesman, 20 women cricketers including Captain Nida Dar took part in the training session.

The second five-day skills camp will continue from July 13-17.

Earlier, the first skills camp was set up at the National Cricket Academy Lahore from July 5 to July 9.