Women Cricketers Take Part In Scenario Match Under Supervision Of Coaches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Women cricketers take part in scenario match under supervision of coaches

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Women cricket Squad participated in a Scenario Match under the supervision of coaches on the second day of their Skills Camp here on Friday.

The Skills Camp is underway at the Hanif Mohammed High Performance Centre, which will continue untill July 17.

The batswomen and bowlers were given different targets during the training.

