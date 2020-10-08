UrduPoint.com
Women Cricketers Tested Negative For COVID-19

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:15 AM

By Sohail Ali Twenty-seven women cricketers will arrive in Karachi tomorrow, Thursday for the National High Performance Camp after they tested negative in their first Covid-19 tests

The players will undergo their second tests at a local hotel, following which they will be integrated into a bio-secure bubble. Prior to their testing, the players will be provided separate accommodation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the player support personnel for the camp. Azam Khan will be the lead coach with Kamran Hussain as his assistant. Saboor Ahmed will work as a strength and conditioning coach. Zubair Ahmed will be the analyst, while Rabbia Amir will be the physio. Fizza Abid will be the camp manager. They gather in Karachi tomorrow after testing negative in their first Covid-19 tests.

During the camp, specialist coaches from the National High Performance Centre will also join the coaching staff to share their invaluable experience with the players.

The camp formally begins on Saturday, 10 October, with the first training and practice session at the National Stadium.

As the PCB achieves complete resumption of cricket activities in the country following meticulous planning, this camp, during which the players will do skill and fitness work and play practice one-day and 20-over matches, serves as an opener of the women's domestic cricket season 2020-21.

Over the course of the season, the women players will feature in limited overs competitions, the details of which will be announced in due course.

