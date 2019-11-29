UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women C'ship At Gujranwala Not Be Held On AFL Pakistan's Name

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:35 PM

Women C'ship at Gujranwala not be held on AFL Pakistan's name

Australian Football league (AFL) Pakistan Federation on Friday said the Commissioner of Gujranwala has barred AFL's parallel body to stage the Women Football Championship on AFL Pakistan's name

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Australian Football league (AFL) Pakistan Federation on Friday said the Commissioner of Gujranwala has barred AFL's parallel body to stage the Women Football Championship on AFL Pakistan's name.

"AFL parallel group led by Sardar Tariq (president) and Ch. Zulfiiqar (General Secretary) was holding a Women Championship on AFL's name in Gujranwala from November 29 to December 1," General Secretary AFL Pakistan Tayyab Mehmood Chatha told APP.

Chatha said we had written a letter to the Gujranwala Commissioner to stop the tournament which was illegally being organized on AFL Pakistan's name. "In response to our letter the Gujranwala Commissioner has asked the parallel body not to hold the tournament on AFL's name but can organize under any other banner," he said.

He said there was only one registered organization named AFL Pakistan under the President Muhammad Javed Malik. "We have organized Footy tournaments at national level in 2015 and 2016," he said.

He claimed the elections of Pakistan Football League (AFL Pakistan) bodies were held for the first time in February-March 2017 at national and provincial level in which he was also elected the General Secretary. "We had applied for affiliation with Pakistan sports board," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Sports Gujranwala November December Women 2017 2016 2015 From

Recent Stories

Sajjal and Ahad Raza to marry in 2020

9 minutes ago

Fear in Burewala after two minor girls raped and m ..

21 minutes ago

A world united by optimism and collaboration: 1,00 ..

39 minutes ago

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

42 minutes ago

Karachi Breeze Line to use bio-methane as public t ..

3 minutes ago

Capital still awaits for mechanized solid waste ma ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.