ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Australian Football league (AFL) Pakistan Federation on Friday said the Commissioner of Gujranwala has barred AFL's parallel body to stage the Women Football Championship on AFL Pakistan 's name.

"AFL parallel group led by Sardar Tariq (president) and Ch. Zulfiiqar (General Secretary) was holding a Women Championship on AFL's name in Gujranwala from November 29 to December 1," General Secretary AFL Pakistan Tayyab Mehmood Chatha told APP.

Chatha said we had written a letter to the Gujranwala Commissioner to stop the tournament which was illegally being organized on AFL Pakistan's name. "In response to our letter the Gujranwala Commissioner has asked the parallel body not to hold the tournament on AFL's name but can organize under any other banner," he said.

He said there was only one registered organization named AFL Pakistan under the President Muhammad Javed Malik. "We have organized Footy tournaments at national level in 2015 and 2016," he said.

He claimed the elections of Pakistan Football League (AFL Pakistan) bodies were held for the first time in February-March 2017 at national and provincial level in which he was also elected the General Secretary. "We had applied for affiliation with Pakistan sports board," he said.

