Women Day Tennis Event Suspended For A Month

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:11 AM

Women Day Tennis event suspended for a month

Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament has been suspended for a month due to coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ):Women Day Exclusive Ladies National Tennis Tournament has been suspended for a month due to coronavirus outbreak.

Shahida Farooq Kausar, the chairperson of Subh-e-Nau told APP that the five-day tournament, which was scheduled to be played from March 11 to 15, would now be held not earlier than second week of April.

"Female players from across the country were scheduled to feature in the event, but Pakistan Sports Board asked us not to hold the event at this time. Hence, we decided to postpone it keeping in view the safety of players," she said.

Tournament will be played at Syed Dilawar Abbas (PTF) Tennis Complex tennis courts in Islamabad wherein players will chip in six different categories including Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Juniors U-18, Girls U-14, Girls U-12 and Girls U-10.

