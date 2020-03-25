Women interest increasing in sports day by day

Women are well aware of the importance and values of sports and their interest is increasing in it day by day. "Females joining sports to become an inspiration for others and today large number of young girls were willing to join sports including boxing, martial arts , weight lifting, cricket and football," said Nasim Hameed athelet, the fastest woman in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Women are well aware of the importance and values of sports and their interest is increasing in it day by day. "Females joining sports to become an inspiration for others and today large number of young girls were willing to join sports including boxing, martial arts , weight lifting, cricket and football," said Nasim Hameed athelet, the fastest woman in South Asia.

She said that many of the females are rapidly joining sports arenas to flex their wings in the unrestrained area of the society.

She said that it was very positive sign that more women were joining sports. She viewed that the participation of women in sports challenges the gender stereotypes which will promote gender equality and empowerment of women.

She added that it was not easy for women in country to pursue a game which is man dominant , there is still prejudice and that resistance regarding women in various activities.

Girls face many obstacles including they face cultural barriers but now women were taking keen interest in sports heading towards their destinations.

She said that in country there was non availability of separate training sports session for girls weather it is martial art , athletes or cricket.

She suggested that special measures must be taken for promotion of women sports and for their encouragement in the country so that their maximum participation could be ensured.

President of Wushu Federation Muhammad Iftikhar said women participation in sports is very optimistic, many of the females in country making records internationally which will inspires other girls in this field.

He said that in his federation some steps were being taken to empower women like introducing female wushu instructors to train female players and we are also providing them with separate classes.

"Our aim is to prepare our female athletes for international level and to bring them equivalent to men athletes.