Women Junior, Senior Squash From Sept 11: Qamar Zaman

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Qamar Zaman Monday said that Junior and Senior Girls Squash Championships would be held at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex from September 11.

He said squash, along with other sports have badly been affected by the coronavirus.

"We are trying to hold as many competitions as possible in September and October to overcome the shortcomings of the past", he added.

Qamar Zaman said in the last six years KP Squash Association organized the most squash competitions in the country on which the President Pakistan Squash Federation awarded them trophies to KP Squash Association for its best performance.

