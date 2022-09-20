UrduPoint.com

Women, Men Hockey Trials Under PM Youth Talent Hunt In Mardan On Wednesday

Muhammad Rameez Published September 20, 2022

Women, Men hockey trials under PM Youth Talent Hunt in Mardan on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Women and Men hockey trials in connection with the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Program will be starting from September 21, 2022 at General Ehsan sports Complex Mardan under the aegis of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University and University of Peshawar.

Talking to media men, Director General Sports and former international athlete Bahre Karam and Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Mariyyah Samin Jan have given their respective dates for the Men and Women trials to be organized in Gen Ehsan Sports Complex Mardan.

Mariyyah Samin Jan said that the trials for the Women under Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Talent Hunt Program will be organized by Directorate of Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University with the collaboration of Director General Sports Higher education Commission, Islamabad.

Mariyyah Samin Jan said that due to flood situation, the trials have been rescheduled and now after trials in Mardan on September 21-22, 2022 at 9.00 a.m to 3.00 pm, similarly the trials in Hazara districts will be organized on September 29-30, 2022 from morning 9.00 a.m to 3.00 p.m at Abbottabad Police Hockey ground wherein players age between 15-year-old to 25-year-old from all districts of Hazara would participate.

Following the trials in Hazara, the same trials would organized at Makhan Bagh Hockey Stadium, Swat on October 4-5, 2022 from 9.

00 am to 3.00 p.m and at the end of hockey trials it would be organized in Bannu on October 12-13, 2022 from 9.00 a.m to 3.00 p.m at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium.

She said Project Director Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Raffaqat Ali Naz will also visit the trials.

Commenting on the trials for Men to be organized by Directorate Sports University of Peshawar, Director General Sports Bahre Karam said that all arrangements have been made well in time.

He said a new schedule has been prepared according to which the Men's hockey trials are being held at Mardan Sports Complex on September 25-26, at Hazara Region trials will be held on September 29 and 30. Trials for Bannu region will be held at Qazi Mohib Hockey Complex on October 3 and 4, while the trials for Swat region players will be held at Makhan Bagh, Swat on Oct 7- 8.

Bahr Karam, who is also Chief Organizer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program is aimed at to search out new talent in 10 female and 12 male Games so Pakistan players could be trained under qualified coaches for the further national and international outings. He said Sheza Fatima, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister, would also visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor the trials. Bahre Karam said through these trials the youth would be able to showcase their talent in different Games.

