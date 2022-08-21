UrduPoint.com

Women, Men Hockey Trials Under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt On Aug 23

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 21, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Women, Men hockey trials under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt on Aug 23

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Women and Men Hockey trials under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program kicking off from August 23 at the Austro-Turf of the Islamia College Ground for Men and Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda for Women.

Director General Sports University of Peshawar and former international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam and Deputy Director Sports and national athlete Maria Samin Jan have been nominated as head of the trials committee by the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

Both Bahre Karam and Maria Samin Jan paid a visit to the venues Islamia College Peshawar and Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda on Sunday to check the overall preparations for the Men and Women Hockey trials under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program.

Talking to APP, Maria Samin Jan said that both Men and Women players in the age of 15-year to 25-year of age would be eligible to participate. The hockey aspirants, both male and female, players have been advised to bring their form-B/CNIC, two passport size photos, last certificate of the education qualification, if any, to ascertain their age well before the trials.

A trials committee would look into the trials separately for Men and Women at two different venues – Islamia College Peshawar and Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda wherein players from Peshawar Region would take part, Maria Samin said.

Maria Samin, Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University was nominated by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) as head of the Women Hockey trials under Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She disclosed that soon after the trials Prime Minister Youth Hockey League would also be conducted first at the provincial level wherein all the selected players from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate and later on at national level wherein a team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would take part in the National Hockey League.

She said the trials would be held in different dates like Peshawar on August 23-24, 2022 at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, Mardan on August 27, 28, 2022 at Astro Turf of the Mardan Sports Complex, Swat on August 31 and September 1, 2022 at Makan Bagh, Mingora Hockey Ground, Hazara on Sunday and Monday on September 4-5, 2022 at Abbottabad Police Hockey Ground, and Bannu on Thursday and Friday (September 8-9, 2022) at Qazi Mohib Hockey Complex. It is open for all age between 15-year-old to 25-year-old.

Director General Sports University of Peshawar Bahre Karam when contacted termed the trials very vital for the promotion of hockey in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and in the country in general. He said without promotion of hockey at the grassroots level, Pakistan could not achieve its lost glory in the world of hockey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Abbottabad Swat Visit Male Mardan Charsadda Mingora Bagh August September Women HEC Sunday Gold All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

6 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

15 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

15 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

16 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.