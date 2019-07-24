UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Need Equivalent Opportunities To Excel At Int'l Level: Mehwish

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 06:39 PM

Women need equivalent opportunities to excel at int'l level: Mehwish

Athlete Mehwish Karim believes if equivalent opportunities are provided to women like men than females can excel in every sport at international level making the country's name proud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Athlete Mehwish Karim believes if equivalent opportunities are provided to women like men than females can excel in every sport at international level making the country's name proud.

Mehwish, who is a discus thrower, has been training here at the Pakistan Sports Complex for the National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November.

She said there was plentiful of talent in the country, but opportunities were needed equivalent to men to cope up with the international world.

Pakistani women athletes had won medals in several international tournaments including Asian Games, South Asian Games and Common Wealth Games, she added.

The facilities being provided to players abroad were lacking here, she said and added that educational institutions could play vital role in promoting sports in the country.

She said the government must ensure that sports were being played in every educational institution, she said and added it could prove a great help in reviving sports in the country.

Mehwish said "We need put trust on our local coaches and should eliminate the culture of nepotism while selecting players for any tournaments." Merit should be the top priority while selecting players, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Sports November Women Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indonesian President witne ..

25 minutes ago

ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 registration conti ..

15 seconds ago

US proposals on Syrian safe zone not satisfactory

17 seconds ago

KSRELIEF Engineering team to visit Leswa Neelum Va ..

20 seconds ago

US-based medical lab to invest US$ 40 mln in Pakis ..

22 seconds ago

Good financial habits can shield from depression: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.